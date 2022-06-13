The Aardwolf Kitchen Installation Cart provides a safer means of stone transportation and installation. The frame features a series of transfer bearings allowing the countertop to roll into place without friction and strain while increasing productivity and efficiency.

The cart accommodates any size countertop up to 500 kgs (1,102 lbs). It can lower, lift and roll substantial pieces onto the kitchen cabinet and assist with final countertop placement.

The power lift feature elevates stone up to 13.8 to 40.7 inches from ground to support rail and enables controlled tilting for more accessible, less hazardous installation. To see the Kitchen Installation Cart in action, view here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IISBMVEyyyY&list=PLYjzN8xoW-DlDWwL-KeRACePNsaHK_eym&index=2&t=3s