Marmo Meccanica presents the world’s first flat polish and threshold machine. The LCV-ST can do everything the basic model can do, but more. With seven heads for flat polish on 1-6 cm plus a PLC touchscreen control with a start/stop feature, this machine produces high-quality performance on all material.

An adjustable polishing angle from 90 degrees to 14 degrees is designed for flat polish along with ADA compliant thresholds. The LCV-ST will increase production, while giving the best of both worlds -- quality machinery from Italy with American support and customer service.