✕

Solstice by American Olean

Photo courtesy of American Olea





American Olean’s new stone-look collection, Solstice, combines the timeless visuals of marble and slate in a grayscale color palette. The entire collection of ColorBody porcelain floor tile and glazed ceramic mosaic tile features StepWise technology -- providing two times the slip resistance as regular tile, making Solstice a perfect selection for outdoor installations like walkways and patios. The variation of movement characteristic of natural stone is showcased in this extensive size offering.





Stagecraft by Daltile

Photo courtesy of Daltile





Daltile’s new Stagecraft glazed ceramic wall tile collection rewrites design with a theatrical cast of colors, shapes and finishes. This collection features a Mediterranean color pallet that includes a gray, strong blue and a soft sea foam green, as well as basic black and white. All Stagecraft sizes and shapes are undulated to provide the authentic look and feel of handcrafted tiles. Included are a 3- x 12- inch picket wall tile available in five solid colors and two artful blends, as well as 3- x 12-inch wall tile and 6-inch kaleidoscope mosaics, also available in five solid colors in both matte and glossy finishes.





Serendra™ by Emser Tile

Photo courtesy of Emser Tile





Serendra porcelain marble-look tile provides a cool, rich and distinguished surface that never goes out of style and is easy to maintain. The variations in each tile contribute to its distinctive appeal. Colors include: Zara, Mila, Luna. It is available in both polished and matte finishes.





Serendipity by Florida Tile

Photo courtesy of Florida Tile

Florida Tile introduces the Serendipity collection of color-body, porcelain tile. Six solid, minimalist colors in three formats, including an oversized diamond shape and multi-colored, triangle mosaics, provide a beautiful resource for designing unique color patterns in both warm and cool mixes.





Regallo Collection by MSI

Photo courtesy of MSI





Elegant and classic, yet simultaneously modern, the Regallo Collection by MSI offers the beauty of natural marble with the solid performance of porcelain tiles. Whether your style is traditional or contemporary, these tiles are a sophisticated addition to a kitchen, bathroom, living room, entryway and more. Available in 12 x 24, 24 x 24 and 24 x 48 inches, or mosaic with bullnose accessories and colors ranging from cool white to bold black, the tiles complement a range of design styles.





Paramountstone by Walker Zanger

Photo courtesy of Walker Zanger

Walker Zanger recently launched its new large-format porcelain tile collection, Paramountstone -- drawing inspiration from the pigments and silky matte texture of concrete. Offered in two natural concrete colors -- Trail Dust, a taupe iteration, and Iron, a deeper gray (both shown) -- Paramountstone provides a new dimension to minimalism. The collection’s alluring texture creates a perception of natural depth and an elevated feel of sophisticated concrete with a smooth-touch finish. The new porcelain collection is available in 8- x 48- and 24- x 48-inch format and a coordinating mélange mosaic. The series is suitable for residential and commercial applications in both interior and exterior spaces.