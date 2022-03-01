Transport your countertop from the truck to the kitchen with ONE cart and NO lifting! The EZ Installation Cart saves your stone and your back from a nasty break.

For any size and height countertop or island installation. Can also be used in the shop turning island pieces 180 degrees to polish all four sides on straight line polishing machines.

No batteries?

No power?

No problem!

The EZ Installation cart is custom built to make countertop installations easier by taking the third, fourth, or fifth person out of the installation and keeping them in your fabrication shop.



Unlike competing products, the EZ Installation cart needs no power or batteries! Rated for 1100 pounds, the EZ Cart can handle any size island or countertop.



All parts are made of rock solid construction and reliable mechanical components that can be operated without electricity. Install your stone in any direction with the equipped heavy duty roller bearings.



Optional ramp available for purchase as well!

Advantages:

Loading brackets are collapsable for 360 degree installation on site and in the shop

Roll tops from the street to the kitchen with ease

Aluminum ramps also available for purchase.

Specs:

Weight: 190 lbs.

Loading Capacity: 1,200 lbs.

Height Adjustment: 34"-40"

No hydraulics or electronics needed



