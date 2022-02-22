Mapei Corporation recently received six ClearSelect awards from Clear Seas Research, a market-research company for the flooring industry. Clear Seas surveys the members of the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) every two years to ask the members for their preferred manufacturer in 16 categories within the industry.

The 2021 survey found that Mapei is the members’ preferred manufacturer in the following categories:

Most preferred brand of organic adhesives (mastics)

Most preferred brand of single-component grouts

Most preferred brand of sealers

Best overall value

Best product performance

Best product availability

“We are truly honored by this large number of awards from Clear Seas and the NTCA member contractors and installers,” said Luigi Di Geso, Mapei Corporation’s president and CEO. “We are especially proud of the Best Product Value, Performance and Availability awards because they truly represent the tightly coordinated teamwork of our Research & Development, Operations and Sales teams during these unprecedented times of shortages and delays.”

Mapei was founded in Milan, Italy, in 1937 with a philosophy of continual product innovation and attention to excellence.

“This commitment to constant innovation and service is not new to Mapei and we remain proud of the fact that, worldwide, we are known for our superior products regardless of market conditions," Di Geso said. "This strong performance reflects the strength of our products and the commitment of our employees, and I am very honored to accept these awards on behalf of Mapei Corporation’s employees who have worked to ensure that our commitment never falters.”