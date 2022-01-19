VITÓRIA, BRAZIL – Online registration is now open for the Vitória Stone Fair, scheduled for February 15 through 18, 2022. The international stone exhibition will be held at Pavilhão de Carapina in Vitória, Espírto, Santo, Brazil. Show hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday. To register, go to: https://milanezmilaneze.sigevent.com/visitantes/index.php?id_edicao=7&linguagem=ingles. For more information about the exhibition, including travel guidelines, visit: www.vitoriastonefair.com.br.