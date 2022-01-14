The Natural Stone Institute has provided natural stone and fabrication services for its 40th home with the Gary Sinise Foundation through its R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program. The Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. Natural stone and fabrication for U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jason Tabansky and his family in Texas were provided by Triton Stone Group, TexaStone Quarries, and Unique Countertops.

On September 19, 2015, following a routine demonstration of a new Chinook helicopter in London, England, retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jason Tabansky was climbing down from the aircraft when he slipped and fell, injuring his right shoulder. After multiple visits to the St. Thomas Hospital Emergency Room, Jason was sent away with medication to dull the pain. Days later, he awoke in the middle of the night because his body was slowly going numb. Within hours, he was paralyzed from the chest down, including both his hands. While recovering at Walter Reed Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, Jason had seen soldiers with unimaginable injuries taking on the world, exhibiting positive attitudes without letting their current conditions hinder them. With that outlook, he was ready to take on a second chance at life and teach those around him to be the best advocate for themselves.

Since his injury in 2015, Jason has become an avid hunter, fisherman, competitive archer, and bass player for his church. Through physical therapy, he has regained control of his hands and is currently a paraplegic with zero control of his trunk. Jason has remained positive throughout this process. Now, Jason spends time coaching and working with children in hopes of getting a degree in education. A specially adapted smart home will not only ease his daily struggles and mobility needs around the house, but it will also enable him to spend more time with his wife and their future aspirations of starting a family.

Companies interested in getting involved with future projects are encouraged to email rise@naturalstoneinstitute.org. To learn more, and to see a list of all Natural Stone Institute members who have donated their time, products, and services to this cause, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/RISE.