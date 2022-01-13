As the New Year approaches, show management is gearing up for a successful event, complete with many show features and a loaded educational program – on and off the exhibition floor.

StonExpo/Marmomac, a B2B stone event under The International Surface Event (TISE) brand, will provide an arena for stone industry professionals to learn about new product introductions, network with their peers and attend educational sessions. The 2022 edition is slated for February 1st to 3rd, with the education program beginning on January 31st, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

The exhibition space for StonExpo/Marmomac will feature specialty stone and machinery areas with exhibitions of stone and stone supplies from seven countries, as well as stone tools, equipment, services and demonstrations from leading manufacturers and associations. Moreover, the Natural Stone Institute, in partnership with Informa, will debut the Natural Stone Pavilion, which will provide a space for natural stone industry experts to offer the authenticity of their products.

“The TISE team is very excited to host the industry this upcoming February,” said Dana Hicks, show director. “As we develop the upcoming event, our partners, our exhibitors, our speakers and the industry press have all come to us with unique content, creative feature ideas and space requests for new product introductions to exhibit. All of this will create an exciting new event experience. And we know the future of events includes a hybrid experience, so we are embracing that commitment to the industry and the continuation of our TISE Live Virtual Event | Vegas Edition, which will allow even more of the industry around the world to be a part of TISE and all the event has to offer.”









EDUCATION

TISE management is placing strong value on the educational component. “The show’s reputation has been built not only on the quality of its exhibitors, but the strength of its educational offerings,” said Paul Treanor, senior manager of content and community for TISE. Treanor, along with input from the TISE Advisory Council (leaders from industry trade publications, industry trade associations, retailers and manufacturers), has carefully planned and curated the educational offerings for almost 20 years.

“I am hands-on and try to discern what the audience needs are,” explained Treanor. “I stay abreast on topics and participate in online communities -- you can get a sense very quickly of what everyone is talking about and the main challenges. Topics are identified, sessions are built around those topics and speakers are identified and hired to address them.” Employee retention, the installation crisis and trends in the business are among the topics the sessions will focus on, according to Treanor. “These are the over-arching interests of our retailer and contractor attendees,” he said.

Education and training will be provided via four distinct platforms: TISE Seminars, TISE Live Main Stage, TISE Live Demo Stage and TISE TV. In addition, associations and organizations will host their special training events. The breakout seminars are the core of TISE Education, with 24 top professionals providing 34 up-close and engaging learning experiences for each of the TISE show brands.

For those interested in learning more about TISE 2022 or to register for the in-person or virtual event, visit: Join us at #TISE2022 (intlsurfaceevent.com).