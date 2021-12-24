HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association (NKBA), the authority on the residential kitchen and bath marketplace and owners of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), recently announced the members of its 2022 Leadership Recruitment Committee and its 2022 Chapter Leadership Committee. The volunteer members of each committee will assume their roles January 1, 2022.

New members for the Leadership Recruitment Committee are Kevin Dexter, president and Chief Operating Officer of North America for Fisher & Paykel Appliances Inc. in Cosa Mesa, CA; and Jason McGraw, group vice president of CEDIA Expo and KBIS, Emerald Holding Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They replace Bryant Haas, OEM sales manager at Rev-A-Shelf LLC in Louisville, KY; and Amy Hornby, director of key accounts for KBIS and CEDIA Expo, Emerald Holdings Inc., who will be leaving the committee at the end of 2021.

In addition, Kerrie Kelly, founder of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab (KKDL) in Sacramento, CA, was named the new chair of the Leadership Recruitment Committee.

New members for the Chapter Leadership Committee are Nichole Cooper, showroom director at Middleby Residential in Irvine, CA; and Sandee Mann, sales executive for Western Canada showroom at Kohler Canada in Woodbridge, Ontario. They replace Antonette Copeland, design director of Constructions Resources LLC in Decatur, GA; and Molly Switzer, AKBD, owner of Molly N Switzer Designs LLC. in Portland, OR, who are leaving the committee at the end of this year.

Below is a complete list of both Committees.

2022 Leadership Recruitment Committee

Kerrie Kelly, chair

Founder of Kerrie Kelly Design Lab

Sacramento, CA



Steve Petock

Retired senior vice president of business development at Ferguson Enterprises

Newport News, VA



Katie Brockman

Founder and CEO of Katie Brockman & Co.

New York, NY

Kevin Dexter

President and Chief Operating Officer at Fisher & Paykel Appliances Inc. North America

Costa Mesa, CA

Jason McGraw, CTS, CAE

Group vice president at CEDIA Expo and Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS)

Atlanta, GA

Bill Darcy, Ex-Officio

Chief Executive Officer of National Kitchen & Bath Association

Hackettstown, NJ



2022 Chapter Leadership Committee

Toni Sabatino, AKBD

Owner and principal designer at Toni Sabatino Style

Northport, NY



Ellen Lopez, CMKBD

Founder and creative director of EL Design Studio

Hicksville, NY

Nancy Young, CKBD

Owner and principal designer at Nancy Young Designs

Montgomery, AL

Nichole Cooper

Showroom director at Middleby Residential

Irvine, CA

Sandee Mann

Sales executive for Western Canada showroom at Kohler Canada

Woodbridge, ON, Canada