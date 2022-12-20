CHARLOTTE, NC -- Ken Williams, president and CEO of Caesarstone the Americas, was named by the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) as 2023 board secretary/treasurer, reported Caesarstone. Williams joined the organization, the leading trade association for the kitchen and bath industry and owner of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), at the beginning of 2022 for a four-year term.

“As NKBA helps to drive the kitchen and bath industry forward in North America, as well as establish a global presence, we’re very pleased several of our current board members have first-hand experience in the international market, which is invaluable to the NKBA as we continue to grow around the world,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO. “We are grateful to our board for their commitment to this industry and their invaluable insights.”

In other 2023 Board of Directors officer announcements from NKBA: Jan Heck, president and CEO of Miele USA, was elected NKBA Board Chair and Kristen Elder, vice president of residential builder & showrooms, Ferguson Enterprises, has been elected vice chair.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be a part of the NKBA board,” said Williams. “The work it does to further our industry and educate the next generation of talent is invaluable. I look forward to the coming year as we celebrate the organization’s 60th anniversary and help ensure the future continues to be bright and successful.”