BETHLEHEM, PA -- The National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) – the world’s leading non-profit trade association for the $189 billion kitchen and bath industry and owners of the largest North American Kitchen and Bath trade show, KBIS, recently announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters from Hackettstown, NJ, to 1 West Broad Street, Bethlehem, PA.

“Why Bethlehem? It’s an emerging “creative class” city with a rich history, world-class colleges, and universities, a diverse population, the amazing Hotel Bethlehem to house out-of-town guests, and access to major transportation hubs,” said Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO and Moravian University alum. “We look forward to joining and contributing to the dynamic Bethlehem community while providing an exceptional work environment for our employees. Our global reach connects some of the largest kitchen and bath manufacturers, retailers and design professionals around the world and we are anxious to introduce them to the beauty and unique culture embedded in the Lehigh Valley.”

The move was inspired by a need to find a location that would support a new philosophy of what the ideal “work environment” comprises. The adoption of hybrid workplace policies, the need for flexibility, and for technical acuity coupled with a desire to connect with makers, artists, technologists and other creative class contributors in a small urban location made Bethlehem a logical candidate. “We needed to change how and where we operate to fit the work and technology paradigm,” continued Darcy. “The new, dynamic space will do just that. One W. Broad Street was chosen after an extensive search. Multiple locations of varying sizes and types were considered in various locations across the Lehigh Valley. “

“Carry the Keys” – NKBA Bike Ride to Bethlehem

In our post-pandemic world, design and construction professionals are taking a more holistic approach to wellness – at home and at work. The NKBA has considered a number of wellness components in the design of its new headquarters and is incorporating the statement further with its “Carry the Keys” cycling initiative. Led by Bill Darcy, NKBA CEO several NKBA staffers and association members including 2022 Chairman of the Board Basil Larkin, 2014 Past President John Petrie and NKBA & CEDIA member Ryan Herd, are joining in a bicycle trek from Hackettstown, NJ, to Bethlehem on November 8, 2022. They will carry the keys from the former HQ to the new, reinforcing their commitment to health, wellness and good living – all part of the NKBA vision.

New HQ Tours and Official Opening

A ribbon cutting and tours of the new HQ will take place from 5pm to 8pm on November 8th. Local dignitaries and media are invited to participate. To book a time for an interview or tour please contact nkba@whitegood.com.