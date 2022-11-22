CHARLOTTE, NC -- Caesarstone, the inventor of quartz surfacing, is celebrating its 35th Anniversary in 2022 and has decided to donate its quartz slabs to three local schools in Bryan County, GA. This material, which has a retail value of more than $800,000, will provide much-needed improvements to schools in the county where their U.S. plant is located. Caesarstone is committed to supporting local institutions, and this donation to Georgia’s fastest-growing county is a testament to that. The three schools are:

Carver Elementary was the first school to benefit from Caesarstone’s generosity, receiving 42 quartz slabs during the renovation of the school. Colors installed included the always popular Raw Concrete as well as selections from the new nature-inspired Pebbles collection.

The newly built Frances Meeks Elementary School features 64 Caesarstone quartz countertops. The colors Alpine Mist, Frosty Carina, and White Attica are installed throughout the bathrooms as well as in the main office and the lunchroom.

And, finally, 332 Caesarstone slabs will be part of the interior design plan of the new Richmond Hill High School, which is currently under construction.

“We are really proud of our company and its mission,” said Ken Williams, president and CEO, Caesarstone The Americas. “All of us at the Richmond Hill plant are delighted to support our local schools, and we’re so excited to see the quartz surfaces we make here and then usually ship around the globe, get to stay here to help our local school system.”

Schools need materials that are easy to maintain and Caesarstone surfaces are perfect for high-traffic, kid-focused environments: they are the ultimate combination of nature and technology: premium, high-quality material that is non-toxic, nonporous, durable, flexible, scratch and stain resistant, mold and mildew resistant and lower maintenance than other natural surface materials. Plus, Caesarstone surfaces never need sealing.

Moreover, Caesarstone surfaces are crafted with the Earth in mind with all practices throughout the product life cycle stages driving environmental and human responsibility at every stage, which inspires all audiences to continue to view the products as some of the most sustainable on the market.