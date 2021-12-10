MIAMI, FL -- On Friday, November 5, 2021 Cosentino Group was formally awarded the Poncé de León 2020 “Company of the Year” recognition at the Biltmore Hotel in Miami, FL. Presented by the Spain-U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Florida to Eduardo Cosentino, CEO of Cosentino North America and executive vice president of global sales, the award recognizes companies that have prioritized innovation, passion and growth to be successful in the U.S., and was celebrated at the Spain-U.S.0 Chamber 40th Annual Anniversary Gala.