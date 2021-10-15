ULTIMATE™ • Bonstone

ULTIMATE from Bonstone is a Modified Polyurethane Hybrid (MPH) two-part, structural, exterior-grade system that is ideal for fabrication shops and jobsite applications. ULTIMATE is a fast-setting adhesive that can be used year-round and is designed for severe climates. Ideal for re-attaching stone, “Dutchman’s,” anchoring, bonding miters, and overall a must-have for limestone jobsite applications. Best of all, the product is UV stable, non-yellowing and non-staining. It is available in 180ml cartridges and containers.

PanelTack™ • Bostik





Developed and successfully used worldwide for over 30 years, Bostik’s PanelTack system of wall panel and facade cladding adhesives, are now available for both interior and exterior stone, porcelain and ceramic projects in North America. The complete PanelTack System includes Primer PanelTack™, FoamTape™, PanelTack HM™ and other PanelTack™ primers, which work together in a simple step-by-step process that ensures permanent/comprehensive coverage for a seamless, durable and decorative finish. Whether for new building or retrofit projects, PanelTack offers a modern look with an "invisible" attachment method. Additionally, no electrical plug-in source is required on the jobsite. Translated, this results in reduction on the jobsite of harmful silica dust -- and no harsh noise caused by drilling and fastening. Importantly, there is no weakening of the panel due to fabrication. For example, thinner wall panels, such as large-format gauged porcelain tiles, easily can be used in conjunction with PanelTack. PanelTack’s chemical method is more resistant to vibrations than any mechanical method; there are no cold bridges and more favorable stress distribution with this system. It is easy and fast to install, clean, silent and lightweight. The PanelTack System improves both acoustic and thermal efficiency of the building, while increasing its lifespan. People inside experience noise reduction, stable temperature change, cost reductions on HVAC and more.

Aqua Mix® Sealer’s Choice® Gold • Custom





Aqua Mix Sealer’s Choice Gold from Custom is a premium penetrating sealer formulated to provide maximum stain protection. This low VOC, water-based sealer provides a no-sheen, natural look, ideal for use on food preparation and serving areas. This sealer was formulated to achieve optimal penetration into dense low-porosity surfaces. It is rapid curing to protect in less than four hours, while still allowing moisture vapor transmission. Designed for both interior and exterior applications, Sealer’s Choice Gold can be used as a sealer or grout release on a wide range of surfaces, including natural stone and textured porcelain tiles.

Stone Care and Maintenance Products • Granite Gold®

Founded in 2002, the Granite Gold brand of premium, consumer stone care and maintenance products were born out of three generations’ expertise in stone fabrication, installation and restoration. The founders, cousins Lenny Sciarrino and Lenny Pellegrino, grew up in the family business and are named after their grandfather, Leonardo Pellegrino, who came to the U.S. in the 1950s, bringing with him an Italian heritage known for expertise in the stone industry that he passed on to generations of family. Nearly 20 years later, the product line-up covers every stone care need, from cleaning, sealing and polishing to grout, showers, floors and accessory items. The brand also provides packages of trial-size products for fabricators and installers to provide their customers after installation.

STONETECH® BulletProof® Sealer with Microban • Laticrete

STONETECH BulletProof Sealer from LATICRETE is a water-based penetrating sealer that provides maximum stain and antimicrobial product protection while preserving a natural surface look. This premium sealer offers the best protection on the most porous natural stone, tile, masonry and grout surfaces in interior and exterior applications. Featuring Microban® antimicrobial protection, STONETECH BulletProof Sealer continuously inhibits growth of stain and odor-causing bacteria, mold and mildew on surfaces. It is a safer, professional-grade alternative to high-VOC, solvent-based sealers that is better for consumers and the environment and comes with a lifetime product satisfaction guarantee.

Grout Refresher™ • Mapei

MAPEI’s Grout Refresh grout colorant and sealer penetrates deep into old grout to form a seal that doesn’t wear off. An excellent solution for refreshing the color of stained or discolored grout, Grout Refresh comes in 42 colors that match all MAPEI’s grouts and caulks. Designed for interior and exterior grout applications, Grout Refresh can be used by professional tile contractors or by consumers.

MicroGold® • Granite Gold

MicroGold is a new brand and product line of bacteria and virus elimination solutions, from the same family company behind the consumer stone care brand Granite Gold. Products under the new brand include MicroGold® Multi-Action Disinfectant Antimicrobial Spray. It’s EPA-approved and tested and proven effective to kill the COVID-19 virus. It is a pH-balanced solution for use on hard non-porous surfaces, including countertops. MicroGold technology uses a powerful Si-Quat antimicrobial that anchors to the surface, forming microscopic spikes that puncture membranes of offending microbes – terminating them. While standard disinfectants only disinfect and typical cleaners only clean, EPA-approved MicroGold All-Purpose Cleaner does both, and it kills the virus that causes COVID-19 in just 30 seconds – one of the fastest kill times against the virus. FDA-approved MicroGold Waterless Hand Soap is an alcohol-free, moisturizing solution that kills 99.99% of germs and is effective in as little as 15 seconds.

511 Impregnator • Miracle Sealants

Finish every natural stone or grouted tile job with the proven invisible stain protection of Miracle Sealants’ 511 Impregnator. Simply apply, let it sit for three to five minutes and wipe up any excess. Full cure after 72 hours. Since 1983, professionals have trusted 511 Impregnator for the protection of medium to dense porous surfaces such as granite, quartz, slate and grout. For use indoors and outdoors, it penetrates to resist to moisture and stains while allowing vapor to escape.

Superior GOLD: Modified Acrylic Adhesive • Superior Stone Products

A revolutionary and unique adhesive perfectly suited for use on natural stone, quartz surface, solid surface, sintered and ultra-compact surfaces. Mitering, seaming, laminating, rodding, filling. repairing. GOLD is among the most versatile adhesives in the stone industry.

ZERO-Ultimate Stone Protector: Water-Based Stone Sealer • Superior Stone Products

Exclusive water-based, fluoropolymer, nano-technology stone sealer for all natural and quartz stone.

Eliox • Tenax





Tenax Eliox is an extra clear two-part epoxy knife-grade glue approved for food contact. It is suitable to fill, glue and laminate marble, stone, granite, quartz and ceramic. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, this product is extra clear, soft and light, and easy to spread. It finishes to a high gloss and brightness. Very low shrinkage during the hardening process. Dripless and does not sag. Low UV for very low yellowing. Easy to color.