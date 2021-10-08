OBERLIN, OH --The Natural Stone Institute has provided natural stone and fabrication services for its 38th home with the Gary Sinise Foundation through its R.I.S.E. (Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment) program. The Foundation’s R.I.S.E. program builds 100% mortgage-free specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders. Natural stone and fabrication for U.S. Navy Petty Officer Second Class Doc Jacobs and his family in California were provided by Pacific Shore Stones and Marjan Stone.

Doc enlisted in summer 2004. After a year of Navy Corpsman training, he was assigned to a unit and sent to Ramadi Iraq. On February 25, 2006, six months into his seven month deployment, Doc was severely injured in an IED explosion. Early in his Company’s patrol, a Humvee was struck by an IED. After switching vehicles and rearranging members, they headed back to base. On the way, his Humvee was struck by a triple stack IED, which took two lives, left two soldiers as amputees and resulted in other serious injuries. He was medevacked through Balad Surgical and soon transferred to National Naval Medical Center Bethesda via Landstuhl. After three months in Bethesda receiving critical surgeries, he began outpatient recovery and transferred to Naval Medical Center San Diego.

Doc was determined to continue his service. He fought to achieve his goal, becoming the Navy’s first amputee Corpsman and of all Navy personnel to return to a deployable infantry unit. However, after several jaw surgeries left metal in Doc’s face and mouth, he was deemed undeployable by the Navy. Soon after, he chose to retire from the Navy to pursue dreams and goals in other areas of life.

Companies interested in getting involved with future projects are encouraged to email rise@naturalstoneinstitute.org. To learn more, and to see a list of all Natural Stone Institute members who have donated their time, products and services to this cause, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/RISE.