KENT, WA-- Flow International Corporation, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet cutting systems, will feature live waterjet cutting at North America’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing event, Fabtech. The in-person event will take place September 13 to 16 at McCormick Place, in Chicago, IL. Flow will exhibit a Mach 200, headlining the exclusive Pivot+™ cutting head and the flagship Mach 500 featuring Dynamic XD, multi-axis cutting, live in booth A4931.

Flow will highlight live waterjet cutting at the show along with the latest advancements in waterjet technology, some of which will be revealed to the public for the first time at the show.

“We’re excited to share the impressive advancements we’ve made in waterjet during the time when in-person events were on hold across the nation. We’re always investing, innovating and working to improve manufacturing efficiencies across the board,” says Tim Fabian, vice president of marketing and product management for Flow.

“Waterjet truly is the most versatile machine tool. It not only allows fabricators to cut virtually any material, any thickness and any shape, but it also allows high accuracy and performance making it a wonderful addition to fabricator’s daily operations.”

In addition to the exhibition, Flow will be participating in two educational presentations for attendees. One with Brian Sherick, vice president of global sales, on advancements in 3D cutting and one with Tim Fabian on the versatility of waterjet.

Flow Waterjet will have application experts on hand to answer attendee questions and perform test cutting demonstrations throughout the event.