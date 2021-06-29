KENT, Washington – Flow International Corporation, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of ultrahigh-pressure waterjet cutting systems, will feature live waterjet cutting at Coverings, the Global Tile & Stone Experience, July 7 to 9 at the Orange County Convention Center, in Orlando, FL — booth #5224. Flow will exhibit a Mach 200 3020, headlining the exclusive Pivot+™ cutting head, powered by a HyPlex Prime direct drive pump.

The event will showcase live waterjet cutting, highlighting capabilities uniquely beneficial for stone and tile fabricators. “With a Flow waterjet, you can cut bevels and miters, straight lines and curves — plus complex 3D — all on a single solution and with one 5-axis cutting head,” says Tim Fabian, VP of Marketing and Product Management for Flow.

“Waterjet truly is a perfect fit for cutting stone. You can easily cut both traditional and highly engineered stone, sink holes, in-demand trends such as waterfalls and blunt smooth edges, creative inlays, and more. Our patented UltraPierce® technology means you can make smooth, chip-free cuts, and avoid drilling, which is a game-changer for stone fabricators.” The Mach 200 paired with Pivot+, a multi-axis solution for cutting angles up to 60 degrees, is a popular solution for stone cutting.

“We’re excited to demonstrate the cutting capabilities of waterjet and to share with fabricators the opportunities for operational improvements and the sheer creativity Flow waterjet technology offers — in person, once again,” says Fabian.

Flow Waterjet will have application experts on hand to answer attendee questions and perform test cutting demonstrations throughout the event.