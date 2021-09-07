Having switched to a virtual format last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Marmomac is excited to welcome exhibitors and attendees back to Verona, Italy, this fall for its 2021 edition. The international stone exhibition, slated for September 29th to October 2nd, expects to draw a crowd of industry members from around the world to view the latest product innovations, attend educational sessions, and network and share experiences with their peers.

The Italian Stone Theatre will once again be one of Marmomac’s primary show highlights. The long-standing feature, where natural stone meets technology to embody new works and installations created by architects, designers and artists in collaboration with sector companies, will be stationed in Hall 1. This year’s theme will be “Time in Stone.” It is explained that the common denominator “time,” prompted thought about its symbolic and intrinsic value: what most distinguishes natural stone from artificial products is precisely time, an intangible component embodied in stone by an indissoluble bond with the material itself. Telling the story of natural stone through time is one way of reclaiming the authenticity and solidity needed today so that mankind can rediscover itself alongside new creativity, explained Veronafiere.

For those who are still unable to attend Marmomac in person, a portal has been activated; providing a place for industry members to access every initiative linked with the event, including attendance in person at the main show. Marmomac Plus, as it has been named, is a virtual showcase for the entire international market. It allows companies taking part to promote their products and projects, as well as present events and opportunities to meet other leading members of the natural stone community. To learn more about the virtual event and to register, visit: www.marmomac.com.