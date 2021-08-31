As part of its ongoing efforts to produce a safe, healthy, and comfortable in-person NeoCon 2021 this October, theMART has made the decision to require proof of vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test for all NeoCon 2021 participants. Attendees, exhibitors, and staff of the 2021 show, October 4-6 at theMART in Chicago, must provide proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event. To that end, you will need to complete this COVID pre-screening in order to receive a NeoCon 2021 badge and access NeoCon floors. theMART has partnered with Health Pass by CLEAR to facilitate COVID screening. Those that have registered and completed COVID screening via Health Pass by CLEAR by September 7 at 11:59pm CDT will receive their NeoCon badges by mail. Registrants with COVID screening credentials following this date will need to pick up their badges onsite on the first floor of theMART. For more information, head to NeoCon's COVID Screening Page. Additional safety measures and protocols are also in place to address any necessary city, state, or CDC guidelines. This currently includes a city and state mask mandate for public indoor settings. We will continue to keep you updated as things evolve, but please rest assured, the NeoCon team is looking forward to welcoming its attendees safely and warmly back for another year of shared innovation, ideas, and inspiration throughout the floors of theMART.