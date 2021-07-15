Oberlin, OH — The Natural Stone Institute and Stone World magazine are pleased to announce that the remaining events in the 2021 Stone Industry Education Series will take place in-person. Events are scheduled in five cities throughout the United States.

After a successful pivot to Virtual Stone Summits in 2020 and early 2021, the remaining in-person events for 2021 will cover topics relevant to stone fabricators, including maximizing shop efficiency and profits, using metrics to measure success, understanding OSHA safety regulations, and creating a plan for finding and retaining top talent. Stone Summits will be facilitated by a team of experienced industry leaders including GK Naquin, Duane Naquin, and Tony Malisani. Each event will include ample time for networking and group discussions focused on business management, technical issues, and marketing.

2021 In-Person Stone Summits:

Thursday, July 22

Ohio Stone Summit: Know Your Business

UG&M

Oakwood Village, OH

Thursday, August 5

Pennsylvania Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms

MSI

Hatboro, PA

Thursday, September 23

Colorado Stone Summit

MSI

Aurora, CO

Thursday, October 21

Arizona Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management

Arizona Tile

Tempe, AZ

Thursday, November 18

Texas Stone Summit: 12 Business Axioms

Arizona Tile

Austin, TX

Thursday, December 9

North Carolina Stone Summit: Stone Shop Management

Triton Stone Group

Raleigh, NC

To learn more about each event and view a full list of Stone Industry Education sponsors, visit www.stoneindustryeducation.com.