From flooring and swimming pools, to ventilated facades and decks on large yachts, Lapitec has earned a reputation as one of the most versatile and high-performance materials for outdoor environments. The Essenza, Arabescata and Musa collections - which make up the catalogue in nearly 20 shades and a range of surface textures - each employ the same technology developed over 20 years of research and covered by 25 patents. The result is a sintered stone product completely free of surface pores, which is non-absorbent and resistant to all temperatures and weather conditions, as well as to temperature changes, knocks, scratches, chemicals and acids. These properties, together with Lapitec's 100% natural composition and green ethos, have ensured its commercial success in the world of outdoor design, prompting the company to invest in further development and expand its offering.

Meridio is the latest example of this, a new finish for Cersaie 2021, which introduces a new dimension to coverings: the delicate coarseness obtained by light machining gives the slabs - available in various thicknesses and sizes of up to 1500 x 3365 mm - a high coefficient of friction for a guarantee of maximum safety.

The surface texture also reveals the “full-body” nature of the material, which is uniform across its entire thickness thanks to a mixture free of resins and petroleum derivatives and creates unexpected plays of light that enhance the Lapitec shades.

Meridio is available in the shades Bianco Artico, Bianco Assoluto, Bianco Crema, Bianco Polare, Grigio Cemento, Grigio Piombo, Terra Avana, Terra Ebano, Terra Moca and Nero Antracite from the Essenza collection, and is ideal for use in ventilated facades, outdoor walkways and pool coverings, including below the waterline, as well as on vertical surfaces in interior spaces.