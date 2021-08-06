The Meridio finish, with its roughness obtained through delicate mechanical processing, gives the slabs a renewed texture and enhances the material’s natural colours with unexpected chiaroscuros. Meridio is ideal for external ventilated facades, paving and cladding, including poolside and underwater, thanks to its full-body texture that ensures a high friction coefficient (R11) and high slip resistance. Indoors, Meridio offers creative solutions for walls and vertical surfaces.
Lapitec introduces new Meridio finish
August 6, 2021
No Comments