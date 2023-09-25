Lapitec Introduces Three New Colors

Bianco Alba

A warm and embracing base, leaning towards a shade of ivory, enriched by broad and radiant golden veins that gracefully run along the surface. A precious hue that encapsulates all the extraordinary beauty of dawn within itself.

Bianco Diana

A pure and luminous white base welcomes an elegant interweaving of veins in shades of gray. A harmonious dance between broad and delicate streaks that blend with subtle and determined grains, creating a bold play of contrasts.

Bianco Pandora (pictured above )

An harmonious encounter of opposites: intertwined grains of different colors stand out on a background that blends two shades of white. Gray and gold stripes clash with originality, giving the "sheet" a spicy chromatic touch.

View all three new colors at www.lapitec.com.