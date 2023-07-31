Lapitec is a cladding material for kitchens and architecture, 100% natural, made in Italy and appreciated on the international market for its aesthetic and performance characteristics. With a natural formula that is free of crystalline silica, it comes in large ‘full body’ slabs, i.e. with mineral colors present in the mix, unprinted and which consistently emerge when making cuts, incisions and holes.

This characteristic is emphasized by the new colors of the 2023 range: Bianco Serena, Bianco Angelica, Bianco Andromeda, Bianco Olimpia and Bianco Atena, which join the shades already present in the Musa collection.

From the softness of Bianco Serena, with golden veins on a chromatic base tending towards ivory, to the rigor of the gray texture of Bianco Atena, the new colors offer five fascinating interpretations of the white theme with contrasting décor, with a range of styles suitable for any project.

“Lapitec does not use inks or petroleum derivatives,” explains Marcello Toncelli, the third generation at the helm of the brand, “That’s why the range draws on earthy tones, in white, black and gray in different shades. Research never stops at Lapitec, and these five new colors are designed to meet the demands of the kitchen market in particular, which is of fundamental importance to us and an integral part of Lapitec’s development strategy for the coming years.”

www.lapitec.com