St. Cloud, Minnesota – Park Industries® is excited to invite countertop fabricators to a free webinar on Wednesday, July 28th focusing on the state of the market and what to expect in the years to come. The event features a guest speaker from ITR Economics, the data leader for the stone industry, who will share data-driven projections for 2021, 2022, and 2023 for the United States Market. Data/trends will be looked at across the country as well as regional.

Key Event Topics:

What’s next for our industry

How to prepare your company for the future

Opportunities to capture before your competitors

Presenters will share projections for single-home construction, the remodeling market, and commercial construction. Kelly Hansen, VP of Human Resources at Park Industries, will cover what to expect regarding labor shortages amidst growing demand.

“The countertop market is on fire, and we are often asked if this level of business will continue into the future,” comments Stephanie Kadlec, Director of Marketing at Park Industries®, “which is why we are excited to offer this webinar and listen to two industry leading experts highlight their data-driven predictions.”

Business owners looking to gain exclusive projections, trends, and data to plan for the future of their business, attend the Countertop Market Trends Webinar!

The event is brought to you by Park Industries® and sponsored by Hexagon, ISFA, Laser Products, Moraware and ITR Economics. To register for this event and get the latest market trends, visit www.parkindustries.com/trends