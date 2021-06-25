Oberlin, OH —The Natural Stone Institute is pleased to announce that nine applicants have been selected for the inaugural North American Quarry Advocacy Group Steering Committee:

Byron Davis – Salado USA, Florence, TX

Quade Weaver – TexaStone Quarries, Garden City, TX

Ann Marie Ramos – New England Stone Industries, Smithfield, RI

Ben Kaus – Vetter Stone/Alabama Stone, Mankato, MN

Bernard Buster – Lyons Sandstone, Lyons, CO

Peter Prvulovic – Vermont Quarries Corp., Mendon, VT

Ralph Morgan – Polycor, Quebec City, QC, Canada (Bedford, IN)

Reid Kubesh – Coldspring, Cold Spring, MN

Eric Chaloux – Miles Supply, Barre, VT

Reid Kubesh of Coldspring has been appointed chair of this committee. Kubesh brings strong volunteer leadership experience and enthusiasm for the industry and committed support from Coldspring. Their confidence and support ensure Kubesh the appropriate time and resources necessary to spearhead this initiative and advance the North American Quarry Advocacy Group’s purpose, positively impacting quarries of all sizes.

In their initial meetings, the Steering Committee has identified several key areas of focus, with priority attention being given to two initial work groups: one addressing collaboration in benchmarking and exchange of data and solution, and one that will collaborate to find solutions for recruiting and retaining employees. The committee will continue to discuss natural stone promotion and educational needs for the North American sector. They will meet virtually throughout the summer, with their first in-person meeting to occur during the Cleveland Study Tour in September.

Natural Stone Institute members are encouraged to join the advocacy group to receive communications and updates on the group’s initiatives and progress. To learn more, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/naquarryadvocacy.