OBERLIN, OH -- The Natural Stone Institute will welcome two individuals to its board of directors in January 2024:

Kim Dumais, Miller Druck Specialty Contracting, Inc.

Kim Dumais has been the sales & logistics manager of Miller Druck Specialty Contracting, Inc. in New York, NY, for the past 27 years and has worked in the industry for 34 years. Miller Druck specializes in commercial fabrication and installation. Over the years, her role has become multifaceted to include all aspects of the stone industry, starting as early as design development and continuing throughout installation and final completion. Kim has been a steering committee member of the Women in Stone initiative since its inception in 2014 and served as its chair from 2016 to 2018. Additionally, she has chaired many Women in Stone subcommittees over the years and participated in the Mentorship Program from the onset. She was honored to be the recipient of the 2022 Women in Stone Pioneer Award.

Alexandra Niedbalski, Polycor, Inc.





With 19 years of leadership experience in the natural stone industry, Alexandra has a strong background that includes her recent role as chief public relations Officer and prior years as senior vice president of sales at Polycor, the world's largest natural stone company. As an owner and part of the senior management team, she has gained extensive knowledge in both residential and commercial sectors across Europe, Brazil and North America. Alexandra’s passion lies in promoting and branding natural stone, especially among young professionals, distributors, fabricators and architects. She is enthusiastic about contributing actively to NSI and supporting its growth.

Dumais and Niedbalski will be formally welcomed to the board during the first meeting of 2024 at StonExpo. The Natural Stone Institute would also like to thank their outgoing board members: Jonathan Mitnick (CCS Stone) and Buddy Ontra (Ontra Stone Concepts) will conclude their board service at the January 2024 board meeting.