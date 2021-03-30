TENAX adhesives and bonding agents come in a wide range of colors to assure excellent compatibility with the most common QUARTZ, CERAMIC, PORCELAIN, ENGINEERED STONE, and GRANITE materials on the market.

The Tenax Color Matcher App makes it easy to find your ideal color based on the material you will be bonding.

The Tenax Color Matcher App is available for Titanium / Glaxs Fast / Glaxs Fast Translucent & Solid Quartz.

The Tenax Color Matcher App makes it easy to find your color match adhesive with 50+ different manufacturers and materials:

Cosentino- both Silestone and Dekton

Caesarstone

Cambria

Florim

Lapitec

MSI

Neolith

Santa Margherita

Stone Peak

Technistone

Vicostone

Zodiaq

and many more

The Tenax Color Matcher matches your color in the best adhesive for that particular material.



Download from the Apple or Android store.