CHARLOTTE, NC -- Caesarstone, a leading quartz surfacing manufacturer, has expanded its partnership with the International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA), a non-forprofit

trade organization representing fabricators in 13 countries who follow the highest code of

ethics and fabrication standards for commercial and residential projects. The renewed

relationship will help the manufacturer continue its commitment to leading the industry in

healthy and safety standards as ISFA recommends its members take full advantage of

Caesarstone’s Master of Stone training platform, a one-of-a-kind training designed to address

health and safety issues, including silica dust, in the workplace.

“Fabricators are a vital part of Caesarstone’s success, so joining ISFA in their work to help members succeed makes good business sense for our brand, but it also goes beyond that,” said Elizabeth Margles, vice president of marketing for Caesarstone North America. “It’s about working together to increase the entire industry’s understanding of how to protect all fabricators from the health and safety risks posed in the industry and to strengthen its future. We hope every ISFA member will take Caesarstone’s Master of Stone training modules and provide access to all applicable employees, so the best practices shared within the training platform become the industry standard across the globe.”

The free Master of Stone training, officially launched last year, is a short series of online modules that provides a certificate upon completion. The website also offers additional helpful resources, including a good practice guide, safety data sheet and more. More than 600 fabricators in Canada and the U.S. have already earned their Master of Stone certificates.

“ISFA is very grateful for Caesarstone’s support and the company’s commitment to educating all

fabricators, including our members, through the Master of Stone training center,” said Nancy

Busch, executive director of ISFA. “Our members are always looking for additional educational

opportunities to help further their business, and this extensive, online and free training program will be a great resource for them when it comes to health and safety.”

Visit the Caesarstone website more information on the Master of Stone program and the

International Surface Fabricators Association site for more on ISFA.