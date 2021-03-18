LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Excitement has been building in anticipation of an in-person event in Las Vegas for The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo. The show is taking place June 16-18, 2021 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with registration opening in the next two weeks. Attendees wanting to be notified immediately when registration opens should complete the notify me form.

The International Surface Event, organized by Informa Markets, is taking a customer-focused approach to its return to the in-person event, surveying past attendees via a third-party provider to ensure the decision to hold The International Surface Event is a community-driven one. Of those who responded 89% were likely to attend in June and 98% viewed the decision as favorable to the industry.

“TISE knows doing business in the flooring, stone, and tile industry requires experiencing the products first-hand and building relationships in a face-to-face environment. We are confident in our ability to execute a safe event under Informa AllSecure,” expressed Dana Hicks, Show Director, The International Surface Event.

Governor Steve Sisolak’s address on March 12th conveyed Las Vegas’ updated reopening plan. Informa Markets has worked with the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on a thorough health and safety plan, largely based on the framework of Informa AllSecure, a set of rigorous health and safety measures to prioritize guest safety at trade events, including mandatory face masks and temperature checks for all participants. Through this plan, The International Surface Event has set specific operational protocols and communication strategies surrounding the event.

“Not only are tradeshows vital for the markets they serve, but the economic impact of holding The International Surface Event is tremendous for Las Vegas,” explained Kevin Thornton, VP of Operations at Informa Markets. “Conventions bring an estimated $11 billion annually to Las Vegas, and those like The International Surface Event create thousands of jobs supporting local hotels, restaurants, retailers, and entertainment, among others.”

To contact show management or for general inquiries, please email the team. Manufacturers interested in exhibiting at the June event should contact the sales team.