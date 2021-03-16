Since March is historically known as “Women’s Month,” we thought it would be a nice time to shine a light, so to speak, on some of the strong hard-working women of the stone industry. Throughout the month, we will be posting stories, podcasts and video interviews – providing some insight on some of the women behind the scenes of various companies and associations. The dedication and contributions these women bring to their job or leadership role everyday assist in the overall success of their organization.

It couldn’t be more appropriate that this month we are presenting Stone World’s 2020 Fabricator of the Year, Sandya Dandamudi. If you read her nomination letter or listen to the interview that myself and Jason Kamery had with her, you will learn that Sandya followed in her mother’s footsteps and is the second-generation owner of GI Stone in Chicago. Sandya has worked tirelessly to build upon the company’s success and become a leading stone fabricator and installer for the commercial and hospitality sectors. Throughout the year, look for more editorial on Sandya and her work, which will further reinforce why she has been honored as our Fabricator of the Year.

In March, we also talk about shop safety. This is a topic we cover at least once a year, but quite honestly, it can never be discussed too much. We are still hearing about far too many fatalities or serious injuries due to a falling slab, and in most cases, the accident could have been prevented if proper safety precautions were taken. In this month’s eMagazine, we provide guidelines outlined by the Natural Stone Institute for handling slabs in various situations. This is very useful information that can make a difference between life and death, so I highly encourage everyone to take the time to reiterate the importance of operating a safe shop with your staff.



As you scroll through our second eMagazine, I hope you enjoy the interactive components. We are always open to input, so don’t hesitate to let us know what you like or don’t like, or if there is anything else you would like to see incorporated in upcoming months. We continue to evolve to make Stone World your “go-to” source of information for the stone industry.