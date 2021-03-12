DURHAM, NC – IPS Adhesives announced today a reduction in lead times for their North America Integra Adhesives and SCIGRIP structural lines of business. Integra Adhesive brand products are returning to a 2-week lead time on new orders. SCIGRIP bulk adhesives in drums and pails will be at 3-week lead time, while cartridges remain on a 4-week lead time.

Both Integra and SCIGRIP lead times were negatively affected in 2020 due to consolidation efforts between two facilities in North America. The operation and customer service teams have worked diligently over the past 90 days to make internal changes to improve our ability to meet our customer commitments. It is from these efforts that we are now able to reduce our lead times to be more in line with customer expectations.

IPS Adhesives is aware of several shortages and supply chain issues occurring in early 2021. In an effort to minimize these disruptions to our customers, we have strategically procured ahead in key areas of raw materials. This investment is intended to help us perform with minimal disruptions.

Scott McDowell, President IPS Adhesives said, “Delivery and fulfillment of quality adhesives are a top priority for us. We understand how critical it is for our customers to reliably receive IPS Adhesives products on time with good quality. We are excited to be able to serve our customer with quicker delivery times again.”