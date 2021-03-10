WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 20 recipients for the AIA Young Architects Award.
The AIA Young Architects Award honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the architecture profession early in their careers. Complete details for each recipient are available online.
- Mark Bacon, AIA | BVH Architecture
- Jack Becker, AIA | bld.us
- Katelyn Chapin, AIA | Svigals + Partners
- Patricia Culley, AIA | Bohlin Cywinski Jackson
- Michael Alan Davis, AIA | Sanders Pace Architecture
- Jeffrey Guggenheim, AIA | Guggenheim Architecture and Design Studio
- Adam Harding, AIA | Roth Sheppard Architects, LLP
- Myer Harrell, AIA | Weber Thompson
- Cody Henderson, AIA | Archimages, Inc / AIA St. Louis
- Desmond Johnson, AIA | NELSON Worldwide
- Dagmara Larsen, AIA | MSR Design
- Amanda Loper, AIA | David Baker Architects
- Adrienne Cali Magners, AIA | Bruner/Cott Architects
- Danielle McDonough, AIA | CambridgeSeven
- Jonathan Moody, AIA | Moody Nolan, Inc.
- Jennifer Park, AIA | Brininstool+Lynch
- Matthew Thornton, AIA | Dake Wells architecture
- Danielle Tillman, AIA | bKL Architecture LLC
- Matt Toddy, AIA | Design Collective
- Daniel Yudchitz, AIA | LEO A DALY
Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Young Architects