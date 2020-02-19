AIA selects recipients for the 2020 Young Architects and Associates Awards

WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 22 recipients for the AIA Young Architects Award and five recipients for the Associates Award.

The AIA Young Architects Award honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the architecture profession early in their careers.

Kenneth A. Andrews, AIA | Arch11

Gabriela Baierle, AIA | Arrowstreet

Aaron Bowman, AIA | Liollio Architecture

Abigail R. Brown, AIA | Hickok Cole

Jeffry Burchard, AIA | Machado and Silvetti Associates

Catherine Callaway, AIA | Kirksey Architecture

Juliet Chun, AIA | Leers Weinzapfel Associates

Kimberly Dowdell, AIA | HOK

Jennifer Hardy, AIA | Payette

Meredith Hayes Gordon, AIA | HGA Architects and Engineers

Damaris Hollingsworth, AIA | Design By Melo

Stacey Z. Keller, AIA | Mead & Hunt

Brynnemarie Lanciotti, AIA | Stantec

Nicholas Lindsley, AIA | Neumann Monson Architects

Christopher L. Ludwig, AIA | Kahler Slater

Christopher Lujan, AIA | TSK

Wayne Mortenson, AIA | Cleveland Neighborhood Progress

Amber Sausen, AIA | Alliiance

Oswaldo Tapia, AIA | LPA

Mattie Lou Ming Thompson, AIA | Atelier Cho Thompson

Jesse Turck, AIA | BWBR

JoAnn Hindmarsh Wilcox, AIA | Mahlum

The AIA Associates Award is given to individual Associate AIA members to recognize outstanding leaders and creative thinkers for significant contributions to their communities and the architecture profession.

Tiffany D. Brown, Assoc. AIA | SmithGroup

Eduardo Castaneda, Assoc. AIA | CallisonRTKL

Stacey Crumbaker, Assoc. AIA | Mahlum

Kritika Dhanda, Assoc. AIA | Abby Suckle Architect

Jenine Kotob, Assoc. AIA | Hord Coplan Macht



Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Young Architects and Associates Awards.



