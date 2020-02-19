AIA selects recipients for the 2020 Young Architects and Associates Awards
WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects (AIA) has selected 22 recipients for the AIA Young Architects Award and five recipients for the Associates Award.
The AIA Young Architects Award honors individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and made significant contributions to the architecture profession early in their careers.
Kenneth A. Andrews, AIA | Arch11
Gabriela Baierle, AIA | Arrowstreet
Aaron Bowman, AIA | Liollio Architecture
Abigail R. Brown, AIA | Hickok Cole
Jeffry Burchard, AIA | Machado and Silvetti Associates
Catherine Callaway, AIA | Kirksey Architecture
Juliet Chun, AIA | Leers Weinzapfel Associates
Kimberly Dowdell, AIA | HOK
Jennifer Hardy, AIA | Payette
Meredith Hayes Gordon, AIA | HGA Architects and Engineers
Damaris Hollingsworth, AIA | Design By Melo
Stacey Z. Keller, AIA | Mead & Hunt
Brynnemarie Lanciotti, AIA | Stantec
Nicholas Lindsley, AIA | Neumann Monson Architects
Christopher L. Ludwig, AIA | Kahler Slater
Christopher Lujan, AIA | TSK
Wayne Mortenson, AIA | Cleveland Neighborhood Progress
Amber Sausen, AIA | Alliiance
Oswaldo Tapia, AIA | LPA
Mattie Lou Ming Thompson, AIA | Atelier Cho Thompson
Jesse Turck, AIA | BWBR
JoAnn Hindmarsh Wilcox, AIA | Mahlum
The AIA Associates Award is given to individual Associate AIA members to recognize outstanding leaders and creative thinkers for significant contributions to their communities and the architecture profession.
Tiffany D. Brown, Assoc. AIA | SmithGroup
Eduardo Castaneda, Assoc. AIA | CallisonRTKL
Stacey Crumbaker, Assoc. AIA | Mahlum
Kritika Dhanda, Assoc. AIA | Abby Suckle Architect
Jenine Kotob, Assoc. AIA | Hord Coplan Macht
Visit AIA’s website for more information on the Young Architects and Associates Awards.