Broomfield, Colorado: Epiroc, a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries, has announced a new strategy to support the underground mining market in North America. The company has consolidated resources and application experience to approach the U.S. and Canadian segments as one North American market. This new structure will help meet increasing demand for electrification solutions that deliver savings on maintenance, ventilation and cooling while lessening environmental footprint and creating a healthier work environment.

Epiroc covers underground mining needs with production and face drill rigs, loaders and trucks, ventilation systems, and automation capabilities. Proven battery-electric solutions available to North American partners include Scooptram loaders, Minetruck haulers, and rigs for face drilling (Boomer), production drilling (Simba) and rock reinforcement (Boltec). In addition to offering a comprehensive range of underground products, Epiroc can help clients optimize projects with operator training, equipment optimization, financing, and service plans including Batteries as a Service.

“Around the world, Epiroc is leading the charge toward sustainability in mining through battery-electric, zero-emission equipment,” said Jon Torpy, President and General Manager for Epiroc USA LLC. “Combining our U.S. and Canadian support will allow for shared resources and experiences across borders, especially in the growing area of electrification. This evolution will help our customers continue to maximize production with safe, cost-effective and sustainable solutions.”

To drive the new strategy, Epiroc created the position of Underground Business Manager for North America and appointed Travis Battley to the role. Battley brings 13 years of experience serving Epiroc underground mining customers globally. He will work closely with customer centers in the U.S. and Canada to support partners with product and application expertise in material handling, drilling and infrastructure — with a key focus on not only electrification but also automation.

Battley joined Epiroc (then Atlas Copco) in 2007 as an Underground Product Manager in Perth, Australia, before moving to the divisional headquarters in Örebro, Sweden, to become the Underground Regional Business Manager for Asia and Australia. He most recently worked as Underground Business Line Manager in Canada. Before starting with Epiroc, Battley managed an Australian surface drilling and mining plant hire business and was an Epiroc customer for several years.

“I’m excited about our new structure and the opportunity to better serve our valued partners across the continent,” said Battley, who will be based in greater Toronto, Ontario, Canada. “We’re looking forward to listening to our customers and working with them on holistic solutions that solve their biggest challenges — and enable them to focus on their business.”