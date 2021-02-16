Oberlin, OH — Calacatta Columbus marble by Granitos Zucchi has been chosen as the 2021 Natural Stone Institute Stone of the Year. The stone will be featured on 2021 member certificates, membership code of ethics, and association marketing materials throughout the year.

Calacatta Columbus is a high-density hard marble that shows great versatility to be applied on high traffic floors, countertops, walls, and special design projects. It is quarried in the state of Paraná in southern Brazil. It is known for its variation—in the same block, you can find smooth and minimalist patterns or movements with delicate golden veins.

For more information on Calacatta Columbus and the Natural Stone Institute’s Stone of the Year program, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/stoneoftheyear.