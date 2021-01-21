The Cleveland Clinic is working with the Natural Stone Institute and its members to better understand how the engineered stone industry is approaching silica dust control, silicosis medical screen and prevention.

We are seeking your help to collect information that guides resources for screening, treatment and prevention.

The Exposure Prevention of Engineered Stone Silicosis survey takes 5-10 minutes and is anonymous.

Patterns of of product use, silicosis prevention measures and medical surveillance practices.

Impact of Covid-19 on your business/PPE Practice

Aimed at understanding employer needs to support targeted resources.

Link to the survey: https://redcap.njhealth.org/redcap/surveys/?s=E3ELRRPYWJ