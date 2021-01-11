DALLAS, TX: The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo/Marmomac | TileExpo has exciting news updates for the industry coming at their new virtual event, TISE Live Virtual Event. Plan to join your industry peers Tuesday through Thursday, January 26-28 online at TISE Live. Opportunities for retailers, distributors, architects, designers, builders, contractors, installers, fabricators, remodelers are all available inside TISE Live. TISE Live’s presenting sponsor is Mannington.

Inside the TISE Live Virtual Event registration, attendees will see two options: a TISE Live Virtual Online Pass or a TISE Annual Perks Pass. And, TISE is donating $5 of every paid registration to your choice of industry charity featured in registration.

A TISE Live Virtual Online Pass offers full access to the TISE Live Virtual Event happening this January including access to the company profiles and virtual exhibit hall, product pitch videos, virtual tours, education programs, exhibitor meetings, and more for only $25. Industry pros reading this news release can register now saving 40%* by using code: SAVE4O and register for only $15. The TISE Annual Perks Pass offers full access to everything virtual from TISE Live for 2021, plus an exhibits pass to the TISE 2021 Las Vegas event coming up June of 2021 at the Mandalay Bay, along with a host of VIP benefits from TISE. A $200 plus value offer for only $55.

The industry is making plans now to gather VIRTUALLY to network, source, and purchase products and services online at the TISE Live Virtual Event. Register Now >>