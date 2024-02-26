The Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, came alive during The International Surface Event (TISE), which ran from January 24 to 26, 2024. The educational program started on Tuesday, January 23rd. The annual event once again brought industry members from the stone, tile and flooring industries together to exhibit and view new products, network with their peers and attend education sessions that assist in improving their businesses. Here’s a recap of some of the event highlights.