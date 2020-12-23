MineRP has offices in South Africa, Canada, Australia and Chile. The company supports large and medium-sized mines globally in strengthening and optimizing their operational efficiency by providing a leading software platform solution that integrates all technical mining data and other information such as machine data and ERP systems. MineRP has about 200 employees and had revenues of about MUSD 16 (MSEK 135) for the 12 months ending June 30, 2020.

“This acquisition fits well into Epiroc’s focus on supporting mining companies on their digitalization journey. The combination of MineRP’s platform capabilities with Epiroc’s digital solutions, partners and global presence has the potential to transform the way that mines operate,” says Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s President and CEO. “MineRP is a high-quality software provider with significant experience of connecting mines from pit to port, and together we will continue to make mining customers’ operations even more smart, safe and seamless.”

The seller is a group of owners, including Dundee Precious Metals, a Canadian-based international mining company. The acquisition is expected to be completed, after regulatory approvals, in the first half 2021. The purchase price is not material relative to Epiroc’s market capitalization.



