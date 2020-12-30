DuPont Partners with Habitat for Humanity to Support Families Secure Safe and Affordable Housing

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA -- DuPont Canada recently announced it will donate $30,000 (USD) to Habitat for Humanity International to support its Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign in Canada.

As people around the world continue to struggle with the impact of COVID-19, Habitat for Humanity International is raising funds through its Homes, Communities, Hope + You campaign to address housing issues that have been exposed and exacerbated by the pandemic.

“We are proud to collaborate with local Habitat for Humanity affiliates to help Canadian families in our local communities during this very difficult time,” said Wendy Andrushko, DuPont Canada president. “This donation will enable us to directly support deserving families secure much needed safe and affordable housing and show our gratitude to the Kingston and Quebec communities for their long-standing support for DuPont.”

“For the second consecutive year, Habitat for Humanity Quebec is proud to count on DuPont's commitment and support for Quebec families,” said Jean-Maurice Forget, chairman of the board at Habitat for Humanity Quebec. “This precious donation will be used to support our mission by helping families gain access to a decent and affordable home. In these uncertain times, when the home takes on a whole new meaning, this donation will have a special impact on a family in need.”

“We truly appreciate the continued support of DuPont and their contribution to our homebuilding program in Kingston,” added Cathy Borowec, CEO at Habitat for Humanity Kingston. “The need for affordable housing has become even more pronounced in recent months as homes have become essential for shelter, health, stability and work. Our partnership with DuPont will help us to create and maintain more housing and greatly help our community for years to come.”

This is the second year that DuPont Canada has collaborated with Habitat for Humanity. In 2019, DuPont provided a financial donation and its employees volunteered at build days for a semi-detached dwelling in Kingston, Ontario, and a two-bedroom, single-story energy-efficient home in Sherbrooke, Quebec, for local area families.

DuPont Canada’s support is part of the company’s overall partnership with Habitat for Humanity International, which began in 2019, and helps families and communities to thrive through safe, energy efficient and affordable housing. This collaboration not only includes product donations across North America, but also the volunteer time and effort from DuPont employees.