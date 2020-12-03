Quebec City – Polycor Inc., the largest quarrier of natural stone in the world, today announced it has reached an agreement to acquire North Carolina Granite Corporation (“NCGC”), a leading quarrier and producer of granite for the construction, curbing and aggregate industries.

“The acquisition of NCGC is yet another important strategic milestone for Polycor as we continue to expand our geographic footprint, and further strengthen our portfolio of world- class natural stones,” said Patrick Perus, CEO of Polycor Inc. “This is truly an exciting time for us as our business continues to grow, both organically and through acquisition. We are very excited to bring NCGC’s tremendous resources, expertise, and talented employees to the Polycor family. This acquisition further underscores our firm commitment to be the leaders in ethically quarried stone.”

Founded in 1889, NCGC is recognized by architects and other industry stakeholders for its high-quality White Mount Airy Granite, proudly quarried in Mount Airy, North Carolina. This stone is famous throughout the industry for being one of the brightest, most uniform and highest quality white granites in the world.

“For over 125 years, we have operated as an independent company, and have an exceptional reputation in the marketplace and in the community which we operate,” said William Swift, CEO of NCGC. “We are very pleased to join forces with Polycor, a company that shares our values and passion for natural stone, and which has a leading position in the global natural stone industry. We are excited to work together to continue growing our businesses and provide opportunities for our hard-working and dedicated employees.”

The acquisition is subject to certain closing conditions and expected to be formally completed before the end of 2020.