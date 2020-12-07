Wood’s Powr-Grip® (WPG) developed the first hand-held vacuum cups in the 1960s and has gained the reputation of being the gold standard in glass, stone and metal materials handling. This has been achieved through the company’s commitment to high standards for quality, design and safety.

The recent disruptions in global supply networks and related material cost increases have revealed a need to future-proof the hand cups so many people have come to trust and depend on. After conducting a new engineering analysis and streamlining its manufacturing processes, WPG has made some minor, but meaningful, updates to its best-selling hand cups.

WHAT’S CHANGED?

• Aluminum plungers will replace brass plungers to help avoid disruptions in material supply.

• New vacuum pads provide superior grip, as well as easier attachment to lightly textured surfaces.

• Improved metal handles offer an updated coating for a more secure hand-hold.

WHAT HASN’T CHANGED?

• THE PRICE: One goal of the refit project is to protect customers against future price increases. WPG expects investment in manufacturing efficiencies will largely pay for themselves.

• OPERATION: Your hand cups will operate in the same user-friendly ergonomic way you’re used to.

• DESIGN STANDARDS AND COMMITMENT TO QUALITY: The new hand cups are designed with the same strict engineering standards and pass the same inspections as before. Each cup is individually tested before ever leaving WPG’s facility.

• REPLACEMENT PARTS: Other than a new number for the vacuum pad, the replacement part SKUs have not changed. Your instructions and WPG’s website will give you the correct parts information.

WPG states that it understands that changes to tried and trusted products may be unexpected, but the company guarantees that the only changes you’ll notice are good ones. The best being the future-proofing of the hand cups you rely on to do jobs safely. The redesigned hand cups began shipping in July.