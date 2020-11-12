MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Cambria, the nation’s leading American-made, family-owned producer of natural quartz surfaces, continues to drive innovation and fuel inspiration with its latest introduction of bookmatching—the use of two mirror-image Cambria slabs, set side by side on the same surface like the pages of an open book. Bookmatching is the perfect way to showcase the natural beauty of Cambria, transforming it into a powerful statement-making piece of art. This introduction comes on the heels of last month’s launch of Cambria’s 6mm thickness—extra thin and lightweight slab profiles fit for both commercial and residential applications.

“Regardless of your preference in pattern, the mirroring in Cambria’s bookmatched slabs make a high-impact visual statement, dramatizing the aesthetics of Cambria’s natural quartz, and further expanding design opportunities,” said Arik Tendler, Chief Sales Officer for Cambria.

Available in nine 1cm designs in both Cambria Matte™ and high gloss finishes, Cambria’s bookmatching technique elevates commercial and residential applications such as wall cladding, shower and fireplace surrounds, backsplashes, and islands.

Convenient pre-matched slabs and precise vein matching enable stunning visual effects. The bookmatching technique is bold and breathtaking, transforms any space, and has a pleasingly symmetrical effect making the grain stand out and the space feel custom and elevated.

Bookmatching creates the kind of visual impact which can define the most ambitious projects. In the case of the Omni Viking Lakes Hotel, a newly opened four-star, mixed-use property in suburban Minnesota, the design team sought ways to implement a bold American Nordic theme while creating a distinctive experience in each type of space. “The showpiece in our purple noir suite is the Brittanicca Gold fireplace surround,” said Bridget Hale, Senior Interior Designer, ESG Architecture and Design. “It’s really sculptural. We also carry that into the suite bath, using a bookmatch that aligns the veins, and it really adds a beautiful backdrop to the freestanding tub.”

Bookmatched slabs are available to order through Cambria Customer Care at 1-866-CAMBRIA with an estimated 14-day lead time, depending on the order. The bookmatched slabs must be purchased in quantities of two and are available in jumbo slabs only. As always, Cambria will offer expert dedicated support and technical assistance through any stage of the project.