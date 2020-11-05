KAI is proud to announce the hiring of Eduardo Ponce, RA as Senior Project Architect at its Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas office. Ponce is responsible for developing, implementing and coordinating the overall design and documentation of projects from start to finish.

Ponce has enjoyed a successful 22-year career. Prior to KAI, he worked as a Project Designer/Architect for Pfluger Architects in San Antonio, Texas and as a Project Architect for SkB Architects in Seattle, Washington and Carson Design Associates and Merrick & Company in San Antonio, Texas.

“Eduardo is well-versed in every aspect of the craft, from project design, documentation and detailing to client interaction, project management and construction administration,” said KAI Enterprises President Darren L. James, FAIA. “His design experience is well-rounded and extensive, having designed for clients in the education, corporate, retail, commercial and residential markets. He is a great mentor to others, and we are excited to have him on our design team here in Dallas-Fort Worth.”

Ponce has a Bachelor of Architecture from the University of Oregon and is a licensed Texas State Architect. He lives in Plano, Texas with his wife and daughter and enjoys photography, travel and the visual arts.