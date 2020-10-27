LOS ANGELES – Emser Tile, leading designer, marketer and producer of the world’s finest tile and natural stone, proudly announces Yakedo™ by Emser Tile as hard surfaces flooring category winner for the 16th annual Hospitality Design Awards. This year’s awards were held in a virtual format, showcasing 100 finalists out of 730 projects and 310 products submitted across nearly 40 combined categories.

The winners, selected by an esteemed group of industry visionaries, were announced on October 22nd, 2020 in an interactive event featuring the finalists and judges.

Products were judged by Bobby Berk, Queer Eye; Kelly Hoppen, Kelly Hoppen Interiors; and Robert Polacek, RoseBernard Studio. The panel of judges evaluated each product based on design innovation, aesthetics, functionality in hospitality environments, cost/value, technical advancement and environmental responsibility (if applicable).

“As one of the most prestigious awards in the industry, Emser Tile is honored to accept the flooring award for Yakedo”, said Mara Villanueva-Heras, Vice President of Marketing. “Yakedo and the Building Blocks™ collection were created through combined work and creativity from the Emser and Gensler teams and we are thrilled to see such a great response to this innovative and beautiful product.”

Yakedo beautifully replicates the sophisticated aesthetic of burnt wood in a durable glazed porcelain plank tile. Based on the Shou Sugi Ban technique, or slight burning before the installation, the worn texture creates a certain dimension and strength. The way in which it reflects light from its crackled texture brings sophisticated movement and visual intrigue to interiors. The elongated 8-inch by 47-inch plank tiles are available in five distinct colors, including Ivory, Silver, Charcoal, Black and Navy.

Yakedo is part of the recently debuted Building Blocks Collection, made in collaboration with global architecture and design firm Gensler as product design consultant. Building Blocks was inspired by the effects of the globalization of design and the use of materials such as wood and concrete in the industry. Different cultures around the world often use these same base materials in building but achieve very different looks due to local design influences. Building Blocks captures the essence of these local artisans by providing a stylized re-creation of natural and industrial elements that create a harmonious blend of textures and sizes. Designers are able to tell a story through rich wood and concrete looks, while offering the ease of maintenance and durability that only porcelain tile can provide.

“The idea for Yakedo came from the team looking at the effects of the globalization of design on how we use materials. We were intrigued with how different cultures approach building. It’s fascinating to study how even though we all typically have the same base materials (wood, metal, concrete, brick, glass), each culture arrives at a very different aesthetic in some part due to history, culture or simply what raw materials are present and available—which can pose the largest influence on local design,” said Daniel Stromborg, Product Design Director at Gensler