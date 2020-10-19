What resources are available for quarriers who join the Natural Stone Institute? Here are a few key benefits that quarriers can look forward to when joining.

Testing Lab: Quarriers who are introducing a new stone into the market, need project specific testing or have current technical data that is over three years old can take advantage of our testing and reporting capabilities. Special member discounts apply on ANSI A326.3, multiple ASTM tests and freeze/thaw testing options. The lab was recently recognized as the exclusive North American Fischer Anchor Pull Test Provider, registered with the Army Corp of Engineers for C97 (Absorption and Bulk Gravity) and is a member of the ASSIMAGRA S.TONE laboratory network.

Online Training for New Employees: In 2019, we collaborated with the National Building Granite Quarries Association (NBGQA) to create a total of 27 quarry-specific toolbox talks covering topics ranging from personal health and human safety to the safe use of equipment, such as wire saws and preventing silicosis. These resources have many important MSHA references. These courses, and more are available in the Natural Stone University, can be used to onboard new employees or give existing employees additional professional development opportunities.

Technical Standards: Our technical director, Chuck Muehlbauer, has over 23 years of experience in the quarrying field and has recently been named chair of the ISO Technical Committee on Natural Stone, positioning our association to lead the development of global natural stone standards.

Reaching the A&D Community: The Natural Stone Institute’s CEU program provides an outlet for stone companies to reach architects and designers through education. This is a great sales tool, and we offer access to turn-key presentations and a low-cost alternative to doing this on your own. All courses in the Natural Stone Institute CEU program can be given via webinar.

Social Media Content: Our Use Natural Stone website is full of articles that can be repurposed and used by individual companies on their own social media sites. Articles are designed to educate and inspire individuals to use genuine natural stone. We are also working on a series designed to highlight domestic quarries.

Networking: Membership is a great opportunity for networking with other quarriers and industry professionals from other segments as well. While most of our networking opportunities for the time being are virtual (webinars and the Women in Stone program are great ways to connect), we look forward to providing in-person networking through study tours, the Natural Stone Pavilion at TISE, and other events as soon as it is safe to do so.

A final note: These are only a few of the programs we offer that are valued by our quarrier members. My many thanks to the many companies who are working with us to build and expand on our programming. Together we can accomplish so much more than any one company can do on their own.