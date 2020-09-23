WASHINGTON – The American Institute of Architects’ (AIA) Housing Knowledge Community in conjunction with the Office of the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) are recognizing two housing designs with the 2020 AIA/HUD Secretary's Awards. Complete details for each of the awarded projects can be reviewed on AIA’s website.

Each year, the AIA and HUD partner to celebrate projects that demonstrate affordable, accessible and well-designed housing, proving that good design is not exclusive. Projects were awarded by the seven-person jury in the following categories:



Community-Informed Design Award



Tierra Linda, Chicago | Landon Bone Baker Architects



Excellence in Housing Accessibility - Alan J. Rothman Award

Plymouth on First Hill, Seattle | SMR Architects

Award recipients were selected by jurors Emily Roush-Elliott, AIA, (chair), Delta Design Build Workshop; Valarie Franklin, AIA, Moody Nolan; Michael Willis, FAIA; Guido Hartray, AIA, Marvel Architects; S. Claire Conroy, Sola Group, Inc; Eileen Faulkner, Housing and Urban Development and Regina Gray, Housing and Urban Development.

Visit AIA’s website for more information on the AIA/HUD Secretary's Awards