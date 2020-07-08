GranQuartz opens Phoenix store

PHOENIX, AZ – As of Monday, July 6, 2020, GranQuartz’s store in Phoenix, AZ was officially open for business. The large distributor of stone fabrication equipment, tools and supplies has added another location to its chain of retail stores across the U.S. to further strengthen itself as a source of products for its customers.

A Grand Opening will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at the 3534 Broadway location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. GranQuartz invites its customers to join them for a free lunch between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The event will also include store specials, product demonstrations and giveaways.