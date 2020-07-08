GranQuartz opens Phoenix store

July 8, 2020
KEYWORDS customers / july / locations
Reprints
No Comments

PHOENIX, AZ – As of Monday, July 6, 2020, GranQuartz’s store in Phoenix, AZ was officially open for business. The large distributor of stone fabrication equipment, tools and supplies has added another location to its chain of retail stores across the U.S. to further strengthen itself as a source of products for its customers.

A Grand Opening will be held on Wednesday, July 22 at the 3534 Broadway location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. GranQuartz invites its customers to join them for a free lunch between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The event will also include store specials, product demonstrations and giveaways.

email icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

 

 

Subscribe to Stone World Magazine

Related Articles

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.