Architectural Systems Introduces Terassa Porcelain

NEW YORK, NY -- Architectural Systems (ASI), founded in 1990, is best known by the architectural and design community for curating award-winning products for commercial and contract interiors.

The spirit of old Venetian terazzo masters is embraced in 13 colorful full-body porcelain tiles in a range of sizes and finishes that are reminiscent of the Art Deco and modern styling form the 1920’s to 1940’s.

This new collection is Greenguard Gold-certified, in stock and suitable for interiors and exteriors, wall applications and flooring.

“Terassa Porcelain offers a myriad of design possibilities with an artistic effect plus high-performance features, including excellent clean ability, making it a timely material to be introducing today,” said Nancy Jackson, Chief Creative Officer of ASI.